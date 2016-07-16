PM Modi chairs Inter-State Council Meet, says focus on intelligence sharing to strengthen security

New Delhi, July 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the eleventh Inter-State Council Meeting at New Delhi and said this inter-governmental forum can be used for evolving policy as well as ensuring its implementation while also drawing attentions of Chief Ministers towards strengthening of internal security by intelligence sharing.

“There are only a few occasions when the leadership of the Centre and the States, assembles together. This forum of cooperative federalism is the perfect setting to deliberate on the interests of the people, address their problems, and take collective and concrete decisions.

It highlights the vision of the makers of our Constitution,” Modi said.

The PM urged that, “I, therefore, urge the States to increasingly use this forum as an effective instrument to strengthen our democracy, our society and our polity.”

He said the Inter-State Council is certainly the most significant platform for strengthening Centre-State and Inter-State relations.

“There has been a long hiatus since the last meeting in 2006, but I am happy that through the efforts of Home Minister Rajnath Singh ji, the process has been restarted.

Over the last one year, he has convened meetings of five zonal councils. The increased dialogue and connect has culminated in this gathering today,” said he.

Reiterating his commitment to cooperative federalism, Modi said: “The nation can progress only if the Union and State Governments walk shoulder to shoulder.

It would be difficult for any Government to successfully implement a scheme on its own. Therefore, provision of adequate financial resources is as important as the responsibility for implementation.”

At the meeting, Modi also focused on internal security amid the ongoing violence in the Kashmir Valley.

“We have to discuss internal security challenges confronting the country, the solutions to these challenges, and mutual cooperation in this regard.

The internal security of the country cannot be strengthened until we focus on intelligence sharing, ensure greater coordination among agencies, and equip our police with modern approach and technology,” the PM said.

“While, we have come a long way, we need to continuously increase our efficiency and capacity. We must constantly remain alert and updated,” he added.

The meeting witnessed the attendance of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while Akhilesh Yadav reportedly gave it a miss.

The last meeting of the Council was held in December 2006 in New Delhi.

The Inter-State Council, set up in 1990, is a platform that brings together the Prime Minister, six of his Cabinet Ministers, and all Chief Ministers and administrators of Union Territories to discuss and deliberate on various schemes and policies