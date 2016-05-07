PM Modi, UP CM Akhilesh Yadav meet over water scarcity

New Delhi, May 7: After three days of water train politics, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to discuss water scarcity, reports said.

Modi had written to chief ministers of three drought-hit states – Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka – inviting them for separate meetings to discuss the situation.

At the meeting with Yadav, PM Modi discussed various drought mitigation measures undertaken in the state.

“The various drought mitigation measures undertaken in the state were discussed extensively in the meeting,” Modi tweeted.

CM @yadavakhilesh & I discussed the need to effectively utilise the period before monsoon for water recharge and conservation efforts. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2016



Th UP Chief Minister said there is enough water in the dams of Bundelkhand and tankers are needed to lift it. He demanded state government’s due for providing full relief to farmers affected by hail and drought.

The Centre and the UP Government was in a kind of a stand-off after the latter refused the water sent by a train for the Bundelkhand region.

In reply to a letter shot off by Union Minister Uma Bharti, Yadav wrote back saying there is water in the reservoirs in Bundelkhand and the region needs 10,000 tankers for transporting it to regions which are facing stress.