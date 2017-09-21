PM Modi greets the nation on auspicious occasion of Navratri

New Delhi, September 21: On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on Thursday.

PM Modi tweeted, “My greetings to everyone as the auspicious Navratri commences.” PM Modi also offered a ‘stuti’ to Maa Shailputri, in another tweet.

Navratri: A nine day long festival that is dedicated to goddess Durga (the epitome of justice and destroyer of evil). Nine different forms of ‘Maa Durga’ are worshipped in each day of Navratri.

According to astrologers, Sharadiya Navratri begins from September 21 and ends on September 29 this year. It is during this period that devotees joyfully make preparations for the arrival of ‘Maa Durga’.

With ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’, Navratri is celebrated across Gujarat, which is popular among youths.

Devotees visit historical temples and pay obeisance to various forms of Goddess Durga through out the Navratris. Special ‘puja’ and ‘haven’ are also conducted across the country.

‘Ghatasthapana’, also known as ‘Kalash Sthapana, is with which the Navratri celebrations begin. Ghatasthapana is a ritual symbolising feminine power, assembled using a number of puja items that are symbolic and holy.

