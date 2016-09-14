PM Modi greets nation on occasion of Onam, hopes festival furthers atmosphere of harmony across nation

New Delhi, September 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Onam.

“Onam wishes to you all. I pray that this special festival furthers the atmosphere of harmony & happiness across our nation,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Onam marks the beginning of the harvest season in various parts of the country especially in the southern states.

Celebrated with traditional gaiety and enthusiasm, Onam reflects the central role of agriculture in the society.

Onam, which is also known as the state festival of Kerala, is an annual celebration of the homecoming of King Mahabali, who is believed to come from the nether world to check on his citizens. Kerala witnessed its golden period under the reign of King Mahabali.

The grandeur of the festival attracts hundreds of people across the country to this state, which is also known as the Gods own country.