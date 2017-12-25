PM Modi inaugurates Delhi Metro’s Magenta line, sans Delhi CM

New Delhi, Dec. 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, inaugurated a stretch of the new Magenta line of the Delhi Metro sans Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Instead Prime Minister Modi, invited his party colleague and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who traveled on a patch of the new route – from Noida to the Okhla Bird Sanctuary station.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister clad in a saffron attire and a saffron shawl was also seen taking a prominent place in the dais , which was marked by the absence of Delhi Chief Minister.

This has happened at a time when a Left ruled state down South, Kerala, postponed its Kochi Metro inauguration to get the dates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi few months back.

The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had traveled along with PM during its inauguration of Kochi Metro.

In Delhi, Prime Minister Modi addressed the gathering at the Botanical Garden Metro Station after taking ride.

The 12.64-km stretch runs between Kalkaji and Noida’s Botanical Garden and accounts for a travel time of 19 minutes, thus facilitating easy access for commuters from South Delhi to Noida, and vice versa.

The coaches will reportedly have an LED display, power charging capacity and colourful seats, while the stations will portray themes of nature, yoga, and cultural landmarks. Further, driverless trains are to be introduced along with the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology, which would facilitate the movement of trains within a frequency of 90 to 100 seconds.

The Magenta Line also marks the usage of the first platform screen doors (PSDs), which are glass-made screens installed near the edge of platforms that open only when a train arrives and shut after it departs. (inputs from agencies)