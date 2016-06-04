PM Modi interacts with Indian workers in Doha, assures to resolve their issues

Doha, June 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who landed in Qatar on the second leg of his five nation tour, began his engagements by interacting with Indian workers at a medical camp in downtown Doha and assured them of complete help on his behalf to resolve all their issues.

“I landed Doha this evening and my first order of the day was to meet all of you. I asked what the major problems of the workers here are and they say that the need is of more counselling,” the Prime Minister said.

Asserting that India’s global image is not made by its Prime Minister or its Ambassador, he added that it was through the behaviour of India’s workers here who earn the nation a good name

“Last year, when His Highness visited India, he praised the unmatched contribution of the Indian community in Qatar to its development. I believe that the leadership in the Gulf has a lot of love and belief in the Indian community here,” the Prime Minister said.

Stating that he was aware of the issues the workers were facing there, he added that whenever he met the leadership of Qatar in the international arena, he always raised the problems being faced by the workers.

“If you have some issues on changing some rules and regulations, I will work with you all to bring about these changes. Do work hard, but while doing so, please do focus on keeping your health and body fighting fit,” the Prime Minister said in his brief address.

Following his speech, he joined the workers for a quick bite as he moved from table to table interacting with them and asking them about their issues and problems.

“It was like meeting someone from our family, it got me teary-eyed. This is definitely a first in Indian history and other politicians should wonder why this didn’t happen sooner,” a worker from the medical camp told ANI here after interacting with the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi arrived here today after concluding the first leg of his trip in Afghanistan and was greeted by Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Al Thani at the airport.

Upon landing in Qatar, Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Arabic saying that he was looking forward to the various programmes that will enhance the economy and relations between India and Qatar.

Asserting that India gave high priority to Qatar, he added that through his visit, he would be looking to expand the bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

While in Herat, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani conferred Prime Minister Modi with the country’s highest civilian honour, the Amir Amanullah Khan Award.

President Ghani and Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the ‘Afghan-India Friendship Dam’, earlier known as the Salma Dam, which was rebuilt with India’s aid.

During his stay in Qatar, Prime Minister Modi is expected to sign a number of agreements with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

From Qatar, PM Modi will leave for Switzerland on Sunday.