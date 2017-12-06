PM Modi is 'most-tweeted about world leader' after US's Trump.

Washington DC/United States, Dec 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the “most tweeted-about world leader” after United States President Donald Trump, according to annual data released by the Twitter.

Here are the most Tweeted about elected world leaders. #ThisHappened pic.twitter.com/2pXMuwKQRa — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) December 5, 2017

Twitter said that Trump with 44.1 million followers and Prime Minister Modi with 37.5 million followers are respectively the first and second “most tweeted about world leaders” for the year 2017.

However, Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama’s two postings were among the top three most-liked tweets of 2017.

Obama’s tweet “No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion…” was the second most-retweeted tweets of the year.

Obama also had three of the top 10 most-retweeted tweets of 2017, according to several media reports.

None of Trump’s tweets ranked on those lists.

While Trump’s Twitter account has 44.1 million followers, Obama’s twitter handle has 97.6 million followers.

Other world leaders to feature in the top 10 list are Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Emmanuel Macron from France, Enrique Pena Nieto from Mexico, Mauricip Macri of Argentina, Britain’s Theresa May, Columbia’s Juan Manuel Santos and Akun resmi Joko Widodo of Indonesia. (ANI)