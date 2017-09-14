PM Modi, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe lays foundation stone for India’s first bullet Train Project in Gujarat

Ahmadabad/Gujarat, September 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along Japanese PM Shinzo Abe has laid the foundation stone for India’s first bullet train at Gujarat’s Ahmadabad today.

The project is also a symbolic of New Delhi and Tokyo’s close ties amid China’s growing assertiveness in the region. Approximately 10,000 people have attended today’s function.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was at the Sabarmati railway station.This is PM Abe’s first official engagement, since he landed India.

The two leaders will hold summit meetings after the function.

The 508 km high-speed rail link to Mumbai is seen as a centrepiece of PM Modi’s efforts to demonstrate India’s capability to build high-tech projects.

Japan is committed to support #MakeInIndia. Our industries are working with India to give a boost to manufacturing in India: @AbeShinzo — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 14, 2017

The Rs. 1.1 lakh crore bullet train project is a joint venture between the Indian Railways and Japanese firm Shinkansen Technology ,which estimates that the first bullet train will roll out by 2023.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal stated that Pm modi wants the train to start a year ahead shedule – on 15 August 2022 – when India completes 75 years of independence.

I would like to state that India-Japan partnership is special, strategic and global: PM @AbeShinzo — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 14, 2017

Meanwhile Japan will fund 81 per cent of the project nearly Rs. 88,000 crores, in soft loans at an interest rate of 0.1%. The loan will have to be repaid over 50 years.

The new train will race between PM Modi’s home state Gujarat and Mumbai, carrying 750 passengers. Travel time will be reduced from eight hours to a little over three hours if it stops at all the 12 stations and around two hours if it stops at only four.

I hope to enjoy the beauty of India through the windows of the Bullet Train when I come to India in a few years: PM @AbeShinzo — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 14, 2017

The Maharashtra is still undecided on where the bullet train will end in Mumbai The state government this week agreed to spare 9,000 sq metres plot for the station at the Bandra-Kurla Complex on the condition that the railways assess suitability of an alternative site.

At an average speed of 250 km per hour, with a top speed of around 320 km per hour, the train will run at more than double the top speed of the fastest train in India.

of the 508 km stretch, 92 per cent of the route will be elevated six per cent through a tunnel and the rest on the ground. The high speed train will pass through the country’s longest tunnel of 21 km, of which seven km will be under sea near Thane in Maharashtra

A greater stretch of this link, 351 km, will run through Gujarat and 156 km through Maharashtra.

At their summit talks today PM Modi and Mr Abe are expected to focus on bolstering defence and security ties. They are also expected to discuss cooperation in the nuclear energy sector. The recent nuclear test by North Korea will come up during the talks, officials said.