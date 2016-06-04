PM Modi lands in Herat, to inaugurate ‘Afghan-India Friendship Dam’

Herat (Afghanistan), June 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday afternoon, where . along with Afghanistan President Dr. Ashraf Ghani he will inaugurate the ‘Afghan-India Friendship Dam’, earlier known as the Salma Dam.

“Reached Herat in Afghanistan. Will attend the programme for inauguration of Salma Dam & meet President @ashrafghani,” tweeted Prime Minister Modi soon after landing here.

The Afghan-India Friendship Dam is a multipurpose project planned for generating 42 megawatt of power, irrigating 75000 hectares of land, water supply and other benefits to the people of Afghanistan.

Salma Dam is a landmark infrastructure project undertaken by the Indian government on the River Chist-e-Sharif, in Herat.

The project is executed and implemented by WAPCOS Ltd., a Government of India Undertaking under Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

The project is located 165 kilometres east of Herat town and connected with earthen road. Due to security reasons Indian engineers and technicians involved with the project have been reaching the site once in a month by helicopter service provided by the Government of Afghanistan.

All equipment and material were transported from India to Bander-e-Abbas port of Iran via sea and then along 1200 km by road from there to Islam Kila border post at Iran-Afghanistan border and then further 300 km by road from the border post to the site.

The gross capacity of the dam is 633 Million M3. The height of the dam is 104.3 metre, length 540 metre and width at the bottom is 450 metre.

“I will join President Ashraf Ghani to inaugurate Afghanistan-India Friendship Dam in Herat. It is symbol of our friendship and would usher in hope, light up homes, nourish the fertile fields of Herat and bring prosperity to the people of the region,” the Prime Minister had posted on Facebook ahead of his tour.

After the inauguration, the Prime Minister will leave for Qatar.