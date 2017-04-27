PM Modi launches UDAN scheme between Delhi and Shimla for Rs2500

Shimla, April27:If you are tired of planning your weekend getaways in rickety buses? Is the overnight journey taking a toll on your neck? The government has announced the first round of regional flights under the Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme between Delhi and Shimla. The service is being provided at a subsidised fare of Rs 2500 per hour.

Source: CNTraveller

The three inaugural flights were launched in the sectors of Shimla-Delhi, Kadapa-Hyderabad and Nanded-Hyderabad.

UDAN makes air travel accessible to a wider range of citizens & enhances connectivity with many more airports across India. pic.twitter.com/X2wVIq6130 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2017

The scheme will help people fly cheap to small towns. The Prime Minister’s Office announced the launch in a series of tweets.

Happening now – PM Modi flags off first UDAN flight under Regional Connectivity Scheme, on Shimla-Delhi sector. https://t.co/vbG9VFN31Q — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 27, 2017

The lives of the middle class are being transformed and their aspirations are increasing. Given the right chance they can do wonders: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 27, 2017

We had the opportunity to frame a civil aviation policy, which caters to aspirations of the people of India: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 27, 2017

Here are a few things you need to know about the scheme:

The scheme will put 70 unserved, undeserved airports on the map and thus boost regional air travel

22 states will now be connected as a result of the 27 proposals put forth

Airlines included in the scheme are Airline Allied Services (Alliance Air), SpiceJet, Turbo Megha Airways, Air Deccan and Air Odisha

The seating capacity will be anywhere between 19 to 78, and cap the fare at Rs 2500/hr

Source: FinancialExpress

So, there is a good chance the next time you make the most of your 2-day weekend by flying out to somewhere nearby by not spending a bomb, you will have the government’s UDAN scheme to thank.