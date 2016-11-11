PM Modi loses 3 lakh Twitter followers after demonetization move in a day

NewDelhi,Nov11:While many hailed PM Narendra Modi’s plan of demonetising currency notes of Rs. 500 and 1000 has been a welcome move in the war against counterfeit notes and black money accumulation. However, this move has posed some difficulties and people are taking it hard.

A direct reflection is on the popularity of Modi going down as 3 lakh twitter followers unfollowed him probably after facing severe hardships during money exchange process in these two days.

Many are blaming the government and the PM and as a result, PM Modi is facing some backlash over this decision. Twitter statistics show that his following fell by over 3 lakh on 9 November, the day after the announcement.

However, while there is a lot of anger and backlash against this move, some incidents show that the demonetization is affecting in curbing black money accumulation. For instance, a plastic bag full of Rs. 1,000 notes worth Rs. 52,000 was thrown on the streets which were later found by a rag picker in Pune.

It was also possible for the RBI and state banks to withdraw the money without putting the common man to inconvenience in a subtle way.