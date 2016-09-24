PM Modi meets service chiefs, discuss India’s response to Uri attack

New Delhi, Sep 24: Army, navy and air force chiefs meet PM Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. They discussed the prevailing security situation and India’s response to Uri attack.

Earlier, Modi had visited the army’s war room near his South Block office chalking out New Delhi’s next course of action.

According to well-placed sources, PM Modi was briefed about various terror locations in Pakistan.

The sources said that details on how terror modules operating in Pakistan could be busted were discussed at the meeting.