PM Modi Overjoyed At Election Results, Calls Victory ‘Very Humbling’

New Delhi, March 11: An ecstatic Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described as “very humbling and overwhelming” the poll victories that the Bharatiya Janata Party got in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and thanked people for “continued faith and support”.

He hailed Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah as also party office bearers and state units for their exemplary work in taking the party to new heights.

“I Am overjoyed that Bharatiya Janata Party has received unprecedented support from all sections of society. Huge support from the youth is delighting,”The Prime Minister said while commenting on the poll results in a series of tweets.

“Thanks to the people of India for the continued faith, support, and affection for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This is very humbling and overwhelming,” he said.

Modi said, “Every moment of our time, everything we do is for welfare and well-being of the people of India. We believe in the power of 125 crore Indians.” He saluted the hard work of Bharatiya Janata Party workers, saying “They have tirelessly worked hard at the grassroots level and won the confidence of the people.”

In another tweet, Modi said, “Congratulations to AmitShah, party office bearers and state units for their exemplary work in taking the party to new heights.”

Thanking people of Uttar Pradesh, he said “This historic victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is for development and good governance.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, said, “As a Member of Parliament from Kashi, I am overwhelmed by the strong faith and love showered by the people there on me. I bow to the people of Kashi.”

Describing victory in Uttarakhand as “special”, the Modi said, “I assure people of the state that Bharatiya Janata Party will serve them with dedication.”

He also thanked the people of Punjab for giving Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party combine the opportunity to serve for ten years and “for the support we got in these polls.”