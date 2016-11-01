PM Modi photographs an attentive tiger in Chattisgarh
NEW DELHI,Nov1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi indulged in some wildlife photography after inaugurating the Jungle Safari park in Chhattisgarh’s Naya Raipur on Tuesday.
PM Modi’s pictures, in which he can be seen clicking images of tigers in the safari, have gone viral on social media.
One for the camera….at the Nandan Van Jungle Safari in @Naya_Raipur. pic.twitter.com/KpqVjjI8Xx
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2016
Chhattisgarh: PM Narendra Modi at the Nandan Van Jungle Safari in Naya Raipur earlier today pic.twitter.com/fVoa8tt6WM
— ANI (@ANI_news) November 1, 2016
“One for the camera….at the Nandan Van Jungle Safari,” PM Modi tweeted along with his images of photographing the big cats.
The Prime Minister can be seen taking a zoom-in shot of the tiger fearlessly, while the ferocious animal can be seen growling at him.
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Jungle Safari park developed in an area of 320-hectares in Naya Raipur, the upcoming capital of the state.
The Prime Minister is in Chhattisgarh to inaugurate the 16th foundation day celebrations+ of the state, which was carved out of Madhya Pradesh.
A multi-layered security blanket has been thrown over the city here in view of the PM’s visit.
Twitter went gaga over the Prime Minister’s photography skills, with people drawing interesting analogies.