PM Modi photographs an attentive tiger in Chattisgarh

NEW DELHI,Nov1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi indulged in some wildlife photography after inaugurating the Jungle Safari park in Chhattisgarh’s Naya Raipur on Tuesday.

PM Modi’s pictures, in which he can be seen clicking images of tigers in the safari, have gone viral on social media.

One for the camera….at the Nandan Van Jungle Safari in @Naya_Raipur. pic.twitter.com/KpqVjjI8Xx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2016

Chhattisgarh: PM Narendra Modi at the Nandan Van Jungle Safari in Naya Raipur earlier today pic.twitter.com/fVoa8tt6WM — ANI (@ANI_news) November 1, 2016

“One for the camera….at the Nandan Van Jungle Safari,” PM Modi tweeted along with his images of photographing the big cats.

The Prime Minister can be seen taking a zoom-in shot of the tiger fearlessly, while the ferocious animal can be seen growling at him.