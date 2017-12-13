PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pays floral tribute to 2001 Parliament attack Bravehearts.

New Delhi, Dec 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Party president-elect Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid floral tributes to the Bravehearts of 2001 Parliament attack who lost their lives in the line of duty, on its 16th Anniversary.

Leaders from the BJP, the Congress and other parties came together along with Prime Minister Modi to pay tribute.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, former prime minister Manmohan Singh along with other ministers were also present.

On December 13, 2001, in a horrific incident, five heavily-armed terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), stormed the complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately.

Around 14 people, mostly security forces and one civilian, were killed in this incident.

PM @narendramodi pays floral tribute to martyrs on the 16th anniversary of the #ParliamentAttack pic.twitter.com/bLHkSMQVvx — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) December 13, 2017

The incident took place around 40 minutes after the Parliament was adjourned and about 100 members of parliament were present in the building.

Some images from December 13, 2001. Attack on Parliament #ParliamentAttack pic.twitter.com/2y9Iv5HjQT — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) December 13, 2017

Extensive investigations revealed the involvement of four accused namely Afzal Guru, Shaukat Hussain, SAR Geelani and Navjot Sandhu.

With inputs from ANI.