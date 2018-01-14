PM Modi receives Israeli PM Netanyahu in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at the airport here on Sunday.

The Israeli premier, who is on a six-day visit to India, is accompanied by his wife Sara and a 130-member delegation from various sectors, including cyber, agriculture and defence.

The two Prime Ministers are now heading to Teen Murti Memorial for a solemn ceremony.

The leaders will lay a wreath and sign the visitor’s book. The ceremony will also mark the formal renaming of Teen Murti Chowk as the Teen Murti Haifa Chowk by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Later in the day, Prime Minister Netanyahu will call on External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj.

Netanyahu will be visiting Delhi, Agra, Gujarat and Mumbai and will be accompanied by the Indian Prime Minister on extensive portions of his visit.