PM Modi returns home after six-day, five-nation tour

New Delhi, June 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned home today after a five-nation tour whose highlight was his meeting with US President Barack Obama and address to US Congress in Washington.

During his six-day tour, Modi also visited Afghanistan, Qatar, Switzerland and Mexico with an aim to bolster ties.

He returned home early this morning from Mexico which was the last stoppage of his trip.

Before leaving for home, Modi had tweeted, “Thank you Mexico. A new era in India-Mexico ties has begun and this relationship is going to benefit our people and the entire world.”

“Five days, five countries! After a productive visit to Mexico, the last leg of his journey, PM departs for Delhi,” External Affairs Ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup had tweeted.

Besides addressing a joint sitting of the US Congress, Modi received the backing of two key Nuclear Suppliers Group members – Switzerland and Mexico – for its bid to secure the membership of the 48-nation bloc.

He also held wide-ranging talks with President Obama at the White House following which the US recognised India as a major defence partner”.