PM Modi reviews Cyclone Ockhi relief with Kerala, Tamil Nadu.

Kerala/Tamil Nadu, Dec 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday has visited Tamil Nadu and Kerala for reviewing the situation of the states in the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi.

PM Modi during his visit at Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram said that the Centre would extend all its support to the families of those who were affected by the disaster. All measures would be taken for the return of the missing fishermen, before Christmas, the Prime Minister asserted.

The deadly cyclone recently hit the coastal states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, leaving many people dead and several missing.

The review meeting was attended by several officials of the state and the top representatives of various agencies involved in the relief and rescue work.

Prime Minister Modi also met families of victims affected by Cyclone Ockhi in Lakshadweep’s Kavaratti. He was greeted by school students on his arrival. He also met few fishermen and farmers too.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi flew from Lakshadweep to Thiruvananthapuram and met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who received him at the airport.

Prime Minister Modi had arrived yesterday in Mangaluru to review the operations.

“Leaving for Mangaluru, Karnataka. Tomorrow, I will visit Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala and extensively review the situation that has arisen due to #CycloneOckhi. I will meet cyclone victims, fishermen, farmers, officials and public representatives,” the prime minister tweeted last night.

Since #CycloneOckhi struck, Centre has been monitoring the situation round the clock and ensuring proper rescue and relief operations. We have been working closely with the Governments of the affected states. We stand shoulder to shoulder with all those affected by the cyclone. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2017



The cyclone left a trail of destruction in southern and western India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, killing 115 people and leaving over 100 missing. (ANI)