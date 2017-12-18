PM Modi says development has won; Rahul accepts verdict

New Delhi, December 18: Two leaders, who were respective faces of the BJP and Congress in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh – PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi – took to twitter to give their first reactions on the outcome of polls in two states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh indicate a strong support for politics of good governance and development. Modi’s response came as the trends showed that the BJP was inching towards victory in the two states.

While, newly elected president of Congress Rahul Gandhi, said that the Congress party accepts the verdict of the people and congratulates the new governments in both states. “I thank the people of Gujarat and Himachal with all my heart for the love they showed me,” he said.

“I bow to the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for their affection and trust in BJP. I assure them that we will leave no stone unturned in furthering the development journey of these states and serve the people tirelessly,” he said in a series of tweets.

I bow to the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for their affection and trust in BJP. I assure them that we will leave no stone unturned in furthering the development journey of these states and serve the people tirelessly. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2017

He also said the results proved that there is a strong support for “politics of good governance and development”.

Election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh indicate a strong support for politics of good governance and development. I salute the hardworking BJP Karyakartas in these states for their hardwork which has led to these impressive victories. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2017

“I salute the hardworking BJP karyakartas (workers) in these states for their hard work which has led to these impressive victories,” he said.

In another tweet in Hindi, Modi said development won and so did Gujarat.

हिमाचल प्रदेश में लहराया कमल, विकास की हुई भव्य जीत। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2017

The BJP today headed for a record sixth straight victory in Gujarat assembly polls, and was set to evict the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, tightening the party’s grip over the country’s politics with general elections only 18 months away.

The Congress party accepts the verdict of the people and congratulates the new governments in both states. I thank the people of Gujarat and Himachal with all my heart for the love they showed me. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 18, 2017