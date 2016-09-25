PM Modi shells out anger at Pakistan for supporting terrorism

Kozhikode, Sept 25: Taking bull with its horns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose the ongoing National Council Meet platform in Kerala to shell out India’s anger against Pakistan for repeatedly supporting terrorism.

He stuck a combative note on Pakistan in the wake of Uri attack, saying the sacrifice of 18 soldiers martyred at the camp would not go in vain.

Making a blunt warning that India will would leave no stone unturned to isolate Pakistan among the world because of exporting terrorism. “India has lost its 18 brave jawans and the sacrifice will never go in vain. We will campaign to isolate Pakistan in the world. We will force you to remain alone in the world,” said PM during the rally in Kerala.

“India will never forget Uri attack and we have never turned blind towards terrorism anytime,” warned PM Modi to terrorists.

Modi, though, did not directly threatened Pakistan but was continuously attacking Pakistan for being ‘Only one nation in Asia promoting Terrorism’.

He hit out at Sharif’s reference to Hizbul leader Burhan Wani in his UN speech, describing it as a “stuti gaan(eulogy)” of a terrorist. “Pakistan’s leaders read out speeches prepared by the masters of terrorists to preach on Kashmir,” said Modi, virtually jettisoning his efforts to build an equation with Sharif and push for normalisation of relations in the first two years of his prime ministership.

Modi, during the rally acknowledged the retribution demand from Indians following the Uri attack. However, he did not gave any hint on war but catered the expectation of vengeance.

In an attempt to gain the confidence of public of Pakistan, PM appealed to the people of Pakistan — that the two countries should be competing to eradicate poverty, unemployment, illiteracy and malnutrition. PM also used the speech to defend the military, which is facing charges of lapses in the wake of attacks on Pathankot and Uri.

He said that before the Uri attack, the Army and other security forces, including J&K police, had foiled 17 attempts by Pakistan to push in terrorists.

Response from Pakistan

Pakistan Information Minister Pervaiz Rashid while responding to Indian PM Narendra Modi’s tirade against Pakistan today said that only the cruel gets isolated in the world and India has been subjecting the Kashmiri people to worst torture.

Addressing a press briefing Rashid advised India to put an end to atrocities in occupied in Kashmir. “If there is unrest in Srinagar, then the New Delhi can also not be at peace,” he said. “It is the responsibility of the Indian government to address the grave concerns of the Kashmiri people and to pacify them.”

He said that ‘even if a drop of blood is shed in Srinagar, it turns the rivers red’, adding that it was the responsibility of the Indian to stop the bloodshed in held Kashmir.

We want poverty and illiteracy to come to an end in the region, the minister said, like the way various countries of the world. “New Delhi should take a lesson from Europe and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).”

