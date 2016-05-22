PM Modi, Sonia, Kejriwal likely to attend Mamata Banerjee’s oath ceremony on May 27

Kolkata, May 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal are most likely to be invited for the swearing-in ceremony of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her second tenure on May 27.

Apart from them otherguests include Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Tamil Nadu’s soon-to-be CM Jayalalithaa. The list is yet to be confirmed though.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s new cabinet is likely to have some new faces, as eight ministers of the outgoing cabinet have lost the Assembly election.

Close to 8,000 to 10,000 guests are expected to make an appearance at the event which will take place in Red Road instead of the usual Raj Bhavan.

Bengal Didi scripted history Thursday when she returned to power with a record win in elections to the West Bengal assembly. Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool returned to power for a second consecutive term and was poised with the party getting a two-thirds majority in the 294-seat state assembly.

She said that people had rejected the “canards” spread by the opposition against her party in West Bengal ahead of the 2016 Assembly polls and the win has made her party more responsible to main peace across the state