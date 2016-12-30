PM Modi speaks to Jharkhand CM, enquires about mine collapse

| By :

New Delhi [India], Dec. 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and enquired about mine collapse in the Lalmatia area of the state.

Meanwhile, Raghubar Das has announced Rs. 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs. 25,000 for the injured. He also said that stern action would be taken against those responsible for the mine collapse.

"Union Minister Piyush Goyal had talked to me over phone and gave an assurance that an enquiry has been initiated in the incident and sterna action will be taken against the ones who are responsible for it, whether it be Central government or state government officials," Das told ANI.

"Such incidents are unexpected, we can't predict it," he said, adding that rescue operations are underway.

As of now, four bodies have been recovered by rescue teams from the Lalmatia mine of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) which collapsed this morning.

According to the Chairman and Managing Director of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) and Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) Rajiv Ranjan Mishra the rescue work is underway and the team is able to locate one more body under the debris.

Discussing about the reason behind this incident, Mishra said, "A higher committee has been formed and a Deputy General Manager will also enquire. The prima facie which has been found is the entire surface has collapsed. This is a unique phenomenon. But let us see what the reports says."

Misha further said that three excavators and seven dumpers were present there at the mining site.

"According to the rules, one person is allowed per equipment and as two dumpers fled during the incident, so, the number of people trapped may be less than seven," he said.

Meanwhile, Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said government is assessing the situation and rescue efforts are underway.

Three more National Disaster Response Force ( NDRF) teams two from Patna, and one from Ranchi are enroute to the site.

According to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), around 40-50 workers along with some machinery of a private company are suspected to be trapped under the debris.

"On duty CISF sentry is safe. Rescue operations are underway and electricity supply is also been disrupted" said the CISF in a statement.

Additional manpower comprising one government official, two inspectors, 21 CISF personnel from the Eastern Coal Field Limited, Sheetalpur headquarters have been rushed to the site. (ANI)