PM Modi starts BJP’s poll campaign at Himachal Pradesh, says government in Himachal Pradesh is running on bail

Shimla/Himachal Pradesh, October 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll campaign with a rally at Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh today. Narendra Modi will be addressing a rally in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday after laying the foundation stone for the Rs 1350 crore AIIMS project.

Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) at Una and steel processing plant at Khandrori in Kangra district through video conference from Bilaspur.

The rally in Bilaspur is the third rally of Narendra Modi after at The Ridge in Shimla in 2017 and the Parivartan Rally in Mandi in 2016.

In 2012, Bharatiya Janta Party had 29 seats in the Vidhan Sabha but were lost due to the conflict between former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar. But, this time the Bharatiya Janata Party sets a target of around more than 50 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party is running campaigns with leaders and chief ministers of BJP parties addressing conventions and rallies in Himachal Pradesh from past one year.

According to reports, Narendra Modi said that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is running on bail. Narendra Modi stated the statement with reference to the state chief minister Virbhadra Singh who is involved in Rs 10 crore disproportionate assets case. He further mentioned that “The Himachal government is a zamanati government.”