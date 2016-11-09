PM Modi steps up with a historical move to restrict black-money

Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes turn to mere paper pieces overnight

New Delhi, Nov 9: After PM Narendra Modi’s announcement of ban on Rs 500 note and Rs 1000, calling it as a game-changer, society is spread with shock and curiosity over the action.

And it is needless to say such a brave action is unprecedented in the Indian history. The momentous changes made by Modi-led centre on Tuesday night has turned the highest denominations in your pocket just in to the mere pieces of paper overnight.

Checkmating the black-money and counterfeit note holders

In a surprise appear on the national television channel, The PM announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1000 is no more a legal tender from the midnight of November 8 in order to pull out black-money holders and counterfeit money holders. And this decision has turned to be a biggest nightmare to them.

The tax evaded cash stocked in the lockers and other secret places have simply turned to mere pieces of paper.

Moreover, the PM came up with the announcement at 8 pm on November 8 giving no chance even to convert that money to gold as many of the jewellery shops starts closing their business by 9 pm.

The decision is also an attempt by Modi to fulfill his election promise of curbing tax evasion and recovering illegally stashed incomes overseas. It gives his Bharatiya Janata Party a talking point ahead of elections in five states next year.

It has been months the Intelligence Departments are constantly reporting the inflow of counterfeit notes from the borders of Kashmir for funding the terrorism activities. According to Reserve Bank of India Governor Urijit Patel, these circulated counterfeit notes are completely duplicating the original ones. “It has really become tough to identify the original ones when circulated in the market. And this has prompted government to take such a historical step,” said Governor while addressing the media shortly after PM’s address to the nation.

“Terrorism is a frightening thing … But have you ever thought about how these terrorists get their money? Enemies from across the border have run their operations using fake currency notes,” he said, referring to a euphemism many Indian leaders use to describe Pakistan.

There is no doubt that the step is well –curated with brains of financial experts. The PM initially comes up with ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’ urging every citizen to get a bank account and get into the banking sector.

Think at Macro-level aspect

The short notice too sparked concern among people, and large queues were reported outside ATMs across India, as people rushed to withdraw smaller bank notes. The move could also inconvenience poor people and families planning weddings, the season for which starts in days.

However the move could help bring billions of dollars-worth of unaccounted for cash back into the economy, and choke the flow of fake high-value banknotes militant groups use to fund their attacks against India.

The decision is also an attempt by Modi to fulfill his election promise of curbing tax evasion and recovering illegally stashed incomes overseas. It gives his Bharatiya Janata Party a talking point ahead of elections in five states next year.

But the move entails possible downside risks. Given that about 40% of India’s economy is driven by small- and medium-sized enterprises that largely run on cash transactions, the decision could have a knock-on effect on economic growth.

It wasn’t immediately clear how businesses and private banks with large stocks of high-value notes will deal with the transition. The banned denominations account for more than 80% of all currency in circulation by value.

“Banks will be closed on November 9. It will cause some hardship to you….Let us ignore these hardship… In a country’s history there come some moments when every person feels he too should be a part of it,” the prime minister said in a 4-minute speech.

“We have an opportunity when every citizen can join this mega mission,” he added, calling the move an “Imandari ka Utsav”, or celebration of honesty.

Mahatma Gandhi Notes unveiled

The RBI in a press conference on Tuesday unveiled the design for the new Rs 2000 and Rs 500 notes. This series of bank notes will be called ‘Mahatma Gandhi bank notes’.

Economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das said more denominations will be unveiled soon when asked whether new designs of Rs 1000 notes will also be introduced.

Highlights of PM’s address

Some important decisions and some serious issues to share.