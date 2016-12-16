PM Modi to address BJP lawmakers, likely to corner Rahul Gandhi

| By :

New Delhi [India], Dec. 16 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party's Parliamentary Party meeting to discuss the strategy to counter the opposition's charges against the government is currently underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the gathering in which a decision could be taken regarding the debate on demonetisation on the final day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The Prime Minister is expected to take on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi who made claimed that he has information on "personal corruption" of the former.

The BJP has dismissed it as "the joke of the year" and has challenged Gandhi to make public the information he claims to have.

Later today, about 15 opposition parties plan to march from Parliament to the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Pranab Mukherjee and protest against the notes ban.

The Winter Session of Parliament saw virtually no work done as the government and opposition squabbled over how to debate the demonetisation – with or without a vote.

Both sides have blamed the other for not letting the Houses function.

Meanwhile, a delegation of senior Congress leaders will be meeting Prime Minister Modi today to demand relief for debt-ridden farmers and also will express their apprehension at not being allowed to speak in Parliament.

According to reports, the delegation will submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister.

A total of 16 Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Ghulam Nabi Azad would be calling on the Prime Minister at 10.30 a.m. (ANI)