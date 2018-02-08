PM Modi to address Tripura election rallies today

Before upcoming Tripura elections PM Narendra Modi will be addressing Tripura people along with two election rallies. Giving details of PM Modi’s Visit, PM’s Tripura election programme manager Biswarup Bhattacharya said the prime minister is scheduled to arrive at Agartala airport in a chartered plane, and from there, he would fly to Sonamura of Sipahijala district in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter.

In Tripura today. Will address rallies in Sonamura and Kailashahar today. Watch them live here. https://t.co/aGxemoOQY4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 8 February 2018

A public rally has been organised at Rangamati Madrassa school ground in Sipahijala. A security blanket has been thrown around the district with central and state paramilitary forces deployed at strategic points,” said Das.

There are 1,76,263 voters in Unakoti district and 3,64,928 voters spread across nine assembly constituencies in Sipahijhala district, according to Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Sriram Taranikanti.