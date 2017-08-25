P M Narendra Modi advice govt officials to do field visit to gain true impact of decision making

New Delhi, India,/ August 25 :Recently, while interacting with a group of over 80 Additional Secretaries and Joint Secretaries serving in the Government of India,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi,urged them to go out of their offices and visit the field to gain experience and a better understanding of situation in order to improve the decision-making process.

Narendra Modi stated that “The officers must not restrict themselves to files, but go to the field, to understand the true impact of decision-making,” Prime Minister Modi said in second of five such interactions held here on Thursday.

As per the reports, Modi said that the officers should not look at their work as just a duty, but an opportunity to make a positive transformation for the governance in the country.

He also urged them to use technology interventions to simplify the governance processes.

“We should focus on the 100 most backward districts of India, so that they can be brought up to the national average level, on various development parameters,”

During the interaction, the officers also shared their experiences on subjects such as performance-based administration, innovation in governance, waste management, river and environment pollution, forestry, sanitation, climate change, value addition in agriculture, education and skill development.