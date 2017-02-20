Does PM Modi want to be a municipal commissioner: Congress on ‘diwali electricity’ remark

New Delhi, Feb 20: More flak for PM’s electricity for cemeteries comment: The Congress on Monday took a jibe at him asking if he wanted to become a municipal commissioner, since he was showing a keen interest on local issues as distribution of electricity.

Responding to Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Diwali, Ramzan bhed-bhav remark’ Congress leader Salman Khurshid told ANI that this kind of language should not be used to by the leader of the nation and added that he should learn to be a Prime Minister.

“I believe every Indian citizen be it Hindu, Muslim or Sikh, Christian anyone, their festivals should be given every possible assistance that is reasonable. And I don’t think so we should be treating these festivals only like festivals. India has traditionally treated all festivals as festivals of everybody… I think Mr. Modi is not learning how to be a Prime Minister which is a very sad thing. A Prime Minister no matter of which party is the PM of the country, but Mr. Modi just isn’t learning to be the PM of the country,” he said.

Further attacking Prime Minister Modi over his ‘diwali electricity’ remark, Khurshid added, “is Mr. Modi wanting to become a municipal commissioner? he is descending to talking about electricity being provided on particular days and in particular places. I have never known this to be an issue with Diwali. Diwali is a festival of lights and in fact not only is electricity provided, but also people add to that by placing enormous number of diyas and various other thing that light up the atmosphere. I have never heard of this issue. And if this is an issue, it is not for the Prime Minister to be raising it but something which has to be handed locally,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur, Prime Minister Modi said, “In a village, if a cemetery can be constructed, so should a cremation ground. If electricity is supplied during Ramzan, so electricity should also be supplied during Diwali as well. There should not be any discrimination on the basis of religion and caste.”