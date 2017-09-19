PM Modi writed to industry, sports and cinema seeking their support to ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement

New Delhi, Sep 18 : As his pet ‘Clean India’ campaign completes three years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to opinion makers across fields including industry, sports and cinema seeking their support to ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement, saying it is the most noble service.

Modi, who had on October 2, 2014, picked up a broom to launch the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or Clean India Campaign, to promote sanitation, has written personalised letters to iconic celebrities, prominent industrialists, sportspersons, film stars, inter-faith leaders and other noted personalities to enlist their support.

Introducing the subject of his short letter as something which was very close to Mahatma Gandhi’s heart, Modi said, Bapu believed strongly that Swachhata is for each of us to practice.

“An inspiration to billions across generations and borders, Mahatma Gandhi recognised that our attitude towards cleanliness also reflects our attitude towards society. Bapu believed in achieving cleanliness through community participation,” he said in the letter seen by .

Asking the opinion makers to pledge towards cleanliness, the Prime Minister said in the days leading up to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, “we can encourage widespread support for, and participation in cleanliness initiatives across India”.

He wrote, “Let us ensure that the coming days are about living the Mantra of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’.”

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan aims to make India a cleaner place by emphasising on sanitation and health as also changing age-old attitudes towards hygiene.

President Ram Nath Kovind last week launched the nationwide ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign to reignite the cleanliness movement by mobilising people support in the fortnight to October 2.

“I personally invite you to lend your support to the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement and dedicate some time for the cause of a Swachh Bharat,” Modi wrote adding their participation will further inspire others to be a part of the movement.

Coming together for cleanliness would be a fitting tribute to Bapu and work towards building a New India, he said.

“A clean India is the most noble service we can do for the poor, downtrodden and the marginalised. Unclean surroundings adversely impact the weaker sections of society even more,” he wrote signing off with a “Jai Hind!”