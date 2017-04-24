PM Modi’s 3 warnings to Chief Ministers

New Delhi, April 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministers individually at a dinner at the Bhartiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi hosted by Bhartiya Janata Party Chief Amit Shah.

Narendra Modi’s focus was to direct ministers not to speak out of turn and avoid personal conversations over the phone. The Prime Minister issued the following warnings:

1. Beware, your enemies are bound to trap you in sex scandals and bribery scandals.

2. You are now at the peak of your glory, so ensure that you protect and safeguard the interest of the state, your party and yourself.

3. Beware of phone tapping by adversaries.

These dictates are hardly new to chief ministers, but this time the warnings came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a person they hold in high esteem.

You may recall that the Prime Minister offered similar advise to the Union Council of Ministers in 2014 and with the party at its peak performance, the Prime Minister makes sure he repeats the advise at every personal meeting.