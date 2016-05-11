PM Modi’s degree is genuine, says Delhi University

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Modi’s BA degree is authentic, Delhi University clarified on Tuesday, putting to rest allegations of glaring discrepancies leveled by AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal.

The University said it has all the relevant records relating to his graduation while terming as “minor error” the mention of 1979 as his graduation year, though he passed out a year earlier.

“We have checked our records and it has been authenticated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree is authentic. He cleared the examination in 1978 and was awarded the degree in 1979,” said Delhi University’s registrar Tarun Das.

When asked about discrepancies in calculation of marks and the mark sheets being “typed ones” while other degrees issued by the university during that period had handwritten details, Das said, “it is not possible to comment on every variation. I can only confirm that the degree is genuine”.

The DU clarification came hours after a group of AAP leaders visited the University office to check the PM’s degree. They were told to return on Wednesday.