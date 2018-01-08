PM Modi’s look-alike tourist grabs attention at Charminar

For tourists flogging in from within and outside the country to Hyderabad’s Charminar, the center of attraction for a day was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s look-alike who was one of the tourists visiting the monument but dressed exactly like the PM in with a turban and a saffron shawl.

As one clicked a picture and uploaded it online, netizens were surprised to note the resemblance and the picture has been running wild.

Sadananda Nayak, a doppelganger of PM Modi hails from Udupi in Karnataka and visited Charminar along with his family on Saturday. A cook by profession now participates for party programmes after being lured in by the BJP.