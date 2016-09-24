PM Modi’s message to Pakistan, let’s fight to remove poverty, illiteracy

Kozhikode, Sep 24: In a strong attack on Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s address at the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Kozhikode today that leaders of Pakistan ‘deliver speeches written by terrorists’.

‘Talking to the people of Pakistan directly,’ the PM said, “Ask you leaders why one of the two countries, which got independence together, exports software, while the other exports terrorism. Ask your leaders why they talk of Kashmir when they cant even hold the areas like PoK, Balochistan, Gilgit which are with them.”

“Leaders of neighbouring country used to say that they will fight for 1000 years, but where are they lost now. They say that well fight with India for 50 years, I accept your challenge. Lets fight. But let’s fight to remove poverty, lets fight to remove unemployment. Lets see who abolishes poverty first, let’s see who abolishes illiteracy first. Lets see who goes ahead with this fight,” the PM said in a strong message to Pakistan.

“In the last few months, our neighbour tried to destroy our country by exporting terrorists more than 17 times but our army defeated them .More than 110 terrorists killed in the past few months by Indian army as they were trying to infiltrate,” the PM said.