PM Modi’s Qatar visit over, next stop Geneva

Doha (Qatar), June 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left from Doha to Geneva for the third leg of his five-nation trip to Afghanistan, Qatar, Switzerland, United States and Mexico.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to convey his gratitude to Qatar Government for their ‘warmth and hospitality’.

“My gratitude to the people and Government of Qatar for their exceptional warmth & hospitality during this visit,” he tweeted.

“My Qatar visit witnessed fruitful & comprehensive deliberations that will usher a new era of strong India Qatar friendship,” he said in another tweet.

Earlier, India and Qatar inked seven agreements to bolster bilateral ties between both nations in presence of Prime Minister Modi and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Doha, Prime Minister Modi said there has been a remarkable surge in India’s reputation across the globe in recent times. He said such a change was not because of him, but because of the 125 crore people living in the nation.

India and Qatar further discussed on a range of issues during the bilateral meeting to improve economic ties between the two countries, including the need to strengthen cooperation in the financial services sector such as banking, insurance and capital markets.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Emir of QatarSheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, both the countries expressed strong condemnation of the phenomenon of international terrorism, reiterating their firm resolve to cooperate together to root out this global menace which threatened all nations and societies.