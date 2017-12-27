PM Modi's remark on former PM Manmohan Singh: Congress gives suspension of business notice in RS.

New Delhi, Dec 27: The Congress Party on Wednesday gave a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks against his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat election campaign.

Both the Houses have witnessed repeated disruptions since the start of Winter Session of Parliament on December 15 over Prime Minister Modi’s remarks against Singh.

The Rajya Sabha, on the other hand, has seen daily adjournments, owing to repeated disruptions by the opposition over a demand for the Prime Minister, to come to the House, to give a clarification on his remark that Singh, was conspiring with Pakistan to ensure the Bharatiya Janata Party’s defeat in the recently held elections in Gujarat.

Singh has rejected the charge as “innuendos and falsehoods”, and added he was deeply pained by the prime minister’s “ill thought transgression”.

Addressing an election rally in Palanpur, Gujarat, earlier this month, Modi suggested that Pakistan was trying to influence the assembly polls in the state. He claimed that some Pakistani officials and Manmohan Singh met at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house over dinner on December 6. (ANI)