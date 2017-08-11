PM Modi’s speech on Quit India movement befittingly answered by Former PM Manmohan Singh on Twitter

PM Modi's remark on former PM Manmohan Singh: Congress gives suspension of business notice in RS.

New Delhi, August 11: On the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement Prime Minister Narendra Modi had delivered a speech on the Indian freedom fight and the efforts behind achieving the ultimate freedom.

“Our freedom was not only about our country. It was a defining moment in bringing an end to colonialism in other parts of the world too.” Modi said during the speech.

“It is important for the younger generation to know about historical events like the Quit India movement, Added the Prime Minister of India during his speech on the anniversary of the significant Quit India movement initiated by Mahatma Gandi.

All his words were tweeted as and when he says it. To his comment on the importance of the younger generation to know about Quit India movement, the Former Prime Minister and Economist Dr Manmohan Singh has tweeted a reply. Dr Manmohan Singh’s tweet reads that, “it is even more important for the younger generation to know that RSS had no role during historical events like the Quit India movement.”

