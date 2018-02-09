PM Modi’s three nation visit to start today | First Indian PM to visit Palestine

New Delhi, Feb 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s will leave for the three-nation visit to Palestine, United Arab Emirates and Oman on Friday.

“I will be undertaking bilateral visits to Palestine, United Arab Emirates and Oman from 9-12 February. I am happy to visit the Gulf and West Asian region for the fifth time since 2015. This region is a key priority in our external engagement. We enjoy vibrant multi-dimensional ties with the countries here,” said Narendra Modi before his departure.

Further the Prime Minister said, “The visit will begin from Palestine, on 10 February after transiting through Jordan. I am grateful to His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan for facilitating the transit. I look forward to meeting him in Amman on 9th February. This will be the first ever Prime Ministerial visit to Palestine from India. I am looking forward to my discussions with President Mahmoud Abbas and reaffirming our support for the Palestinian people and the development of Palestine,” he said.

Modi will be visiting UAE on 10-11 February, after his visit in August 2015.

At the invitation of the leadership of the UAE, Indian PM will be addressing the 6th edition of the World Government Summit in Dubai, where India is the Guest Country of Honour.

On the same day, he will also engage leading UAE and Arab CEOs in Dubai on the vast economic opportunities in India and what more can be done together to bolster business collaboration.

“Oman is a close maritime neighbour with whom we enjoy excellent relations. I will hold talks with His Majesty the Sultan of Oman and other key leaders. I shall also interact with leading businesspersons of Oman on developing stronger economic and business links with India,” said Modi.

In both Oman and the UAE, PM will be meeting the large Indian diasporas that have made those countries their home. More than 9 million Indians work and live in the Gulf region, of which about one third live in the UAE alone. In Oman, they constitute the largest expatriate community.