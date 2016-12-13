PM, MPs pay homage to martyrs of 2001 Parliament attack

New Delhi, Dec 13: The nation on Tuesday paid homage to those who sacrificed their lives while defending Parliament House from the dastardly terror attack on this day in 2001. PM Narendra Modi and Members of Parliament and leaders from different political parties paid homage to the bravehearts at the plaque in Parliament House in the morning.

Two persons from the Parliament Security Service of the Rajya Sabha, five Delhi Police Personnel and a woman constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) laid down their lives while preventing the entry of terrorists inside the Parliament House Building. A gardener of CPWD also lost his life in the attack