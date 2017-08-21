PM Narendra Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah to hold meeting with Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states

New Delhi, August 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah to meet the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of all party-ruled states on August 21. The meeting is to discuss core issues like development and social welfare work including 2019 Lok Sabha polls, says media reports.

According to media reports, the meeting scheduled at 6 pm at party headquarters expects the presence of 13 Chief Ministers, six Deputy Chief Ministers and a few cabinet ministers. Schemes and models by the respective governments will be presented by the Chief Ministers.

The meeting has been arranged after Amit Shah had unfolded the blue print for 2019 general elections. Shah had asked the party leaders to focus on 120 winnable seats (which the party lost in 2014 elections). More than 350 seats are aimed for the next general elections, says media reports. Eight Union Ministers had attended the meeting.

National Congress party (NCP) asserted that party’s (BJP) meeting ahead of 2019 elections is an indication of BJP’s insecurity.

As per media reports, this is going to be PM Modi’s third meeting with the CMs after BJP ascended the throne in 2014.