PM Narendra Modi assured no fiddling with Article 370: J and K CM Mehbooba Mufti.

New Delhi, August 11: Amid the growing debate on ‘special status’ to Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that the Prime Minister has given a positive response on the same and has assured that there will be no fiddling with Article 370.

“The basis of our agenda of the alliance is that status quo of 370 has to be maintained and none of us can go against that. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave 100 percent assurance on the agenda of the alliance. He has said that there will be no fiddling with it,” Mufti said after meeting the Prime Minister here.

Mufti further highlighted that the discussion on Article 35 (A) across the nation is making a major impact on the situation of the Valley. “The condition was tensed last year in the valley and now the situation is slowly normalizing. The people of the state think that their identity can be in danger. A message should be conveyed that nothing is going to happen. Jammu and Kashmir cannot is a crown of India should be reiterated,” she said.

Article 370 of the Indian constitution grants special autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Article 35A of the Constitution empowers the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to define the state’s permanent residents and their privileges. This has been challenged in the Supreme Court, which will give its verdict next month. It was inserted into the Constitution of India through a presidential order in 1954, to guarantee that the maharaja’s ban on outsiders would remain. It actually makes little difference in practical terms, for domicile rights apply in other states too.

Earlier, Mufti warned about the consequence of tinkering with Article 35 (A) in the state said we first need to protect our ‘special position’ which was granted to us in year 1947 then we can demand for more. While addressing a public meeting at Jawal Pora village in Budgam district, Mehbooba said, “We have to provide all facilities to our people but for that peace is essential in the state. We will first protect our ‘special position’ which was granted to us in year 1947 then we can demand for more”.

Earlier in July, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister warned that any change in Article 35 (A) of the Constitution, would not be in favour of the people living in the Valley and would invite repercussions. “Any tampering with Article 35(A) won’t be acceptable. I won’t hesitate in saying that nobody will even carry the corpse of the National Flag in Kashmir, if it happens. Let me make it very clear,” she said. (ANI)