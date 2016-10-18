PM Narendra Modi distributes 500 charkhas to women spinners in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Oct 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed 500 traditional wooden charkhas (spinning wheel) to women spinners belonging to the five Khadi local institutions in Ludhiana today.

KVIC Chairman V K Saxena said that the women spinners have been selected from different areas of Punjab.

“Five hundred charkhas will create 500 direct employment at the doorstep of these villagers,” Saxena said in a statement. In Tamil Nadu in 1945, freedom fighter K Kamaraj donated 500 traditional charkhas to the local women spinners on the occasion of a spinning mela, he added.

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), in its proposal to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), has proposed to launch its online portal from next month. Considering the phenomenal sale e-commerce majors like Flipkart, Amazon India, Snapdeal, and Shopclues had during this festival season, with a large proportion of it coming from the smaller cities and town of India, these forums are considered.