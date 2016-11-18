PM Narendra Modi should end his dictatorial attitude: BSP Supremo Mayawati

New Delhi, Nov 18: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shed his stubbornness and dictatorial attitude and think about the sufferings of the common man due to the demonetisation drive.

Mayawati urged Prime Minister Modi to be present in the Parliament and listen to the grievances of the opposition parties so as to chalk out measures to amend the loop holes in the policy.

“The way common man is suffering because of demonetisation, I will urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shed his stubbornness and dictatorial attitude and think about the common man. I would also urge him to be present in the Parliament and listen to all and make changes accordingly so as to fill the loop holes,” said Mayawati.

In a strong exception against the decision of banning high currency notes, leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad yesterday drew parallel between the demonetisation drive and the Uri terror attack.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Azad said that the Pakistani terrorists did not kill half the people in Uri than the number of people who have been dead due to the government’s wrong policy.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been witnessing a riled opposition locking horns with the government over the move to scrap Rs. 500 and 1,000 currency notes that has triggered chaos and confusion across the nation.