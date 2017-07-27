PM Narendra Modi inaugurates APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial in Tamil Nadu.

Rameswaram/Tamil Nadu, July 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Memorial at Pei Karumbu in Rameswaram here on Thursday. The inauguration took place on the occasion of second death anniversary of the former president.

The prime minister also unveiled a statue of Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam and offered floral tributes at his memorial and interacted with his family members. He then hoisted the national flag at the memorial designed and built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

He also flagged off the ‘Kalam Sandesh Vahini’, an exhibition bus which would travel across the country before reaching Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 15, the birth anniversary of the former president.

The Prime Minister has arrived at Mandapam for a public meeting. (ANI)