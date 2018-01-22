PM Narendra Modi lands in Zurich, Meet Swiss President

Zurich [Switzerland], Jan 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Monday, and will proceed to Davos for the World Economic Forum.

In Zurich he is scheduled to meet Switzerland President Johann Schneider-Amman shortly.

As per his itinerary for the day, the Prime Minister is scheduled to host dinner for global industry bosses from 18 countries in Davos.

Thereafter, he will be addressing the plenary session of the forum on Tuesday.

The first Indian minister to attend the WEF in more than two decades, Prime Minister Modi is being accompanied by Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu, among others. The contingent of 130 participants includes five Union ministers and several industry leaders.

The CEO delegation, led by apex industry body CII, will include Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Azim Premji, Rahul Bajaj, N Chandrasekaran, Chanda Kochhar, Uday Kotak and Ajay Singh, among others.

Bollywood, another Indian export to the world, will also make its presence felt, with actor Shahrukh Khan set to be honored with the ‘Crystal Award’, along with Australian actress Cate Blanchett and legendary musician Elton John.

Narendra Modi, however, is not accompanied by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who has decided to stay back to prepare for Union Budget 2018.

Modi will deliver the plenary session at the summit on Tuesday, a speech delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping last year.

On Wednesday, Modi will host a dinner for global CEOs. A meet-and-greet with Donald Trump, however, is doubtful with the US government shutdown clouding the president’s visit.

(With Agency Inputs)