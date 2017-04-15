PM Narendra Modi launches Bhim-Aadhaar Pay app, allowing payment through thumb impression

NEW DELHI/NAGPUR,April15: Strongly backing the Aadhaar identity system, PM Narendra Modi on Friday launched the Bhim-Aadhaar Pay app, a system which allows payment through thumb impression.

The PM lauded telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and his team for their efforts in providing a sound ecosystem for ‘Digital India’ and asked him to get the technology patented. Modi said he had been asked by African leaders if India could help them set up similar processes in their nations.

“I congratulate Prasad and his team for their efforts in studying and analysing the best of technologies and innovations that took place worldwide and bringing in the paramount technology to provide a robust, secure and user friendly digital ecosystem for citizens,” Modi said.

“Bhim-Aadhaar is going to be a case study for reputed universities across the globe in the days to come, and will be seen as the foundation for an economic revolution in the world. I urge Ravi Shankar Prasad to get this initiative patented, as the entire world is looking forward to replicate this model in their respective countries,” the PM said at a function in Nagpur.

Prasad said the app will boost “transparency and honesty”. “The essence and the idea behind the PM’s ‘Digital India’ initiative is that if we send Rs 100 from Delhi, then it must fully reach the poor beneficiary. That is the reason some 28 crore bank accounts have been opened for the poor in the last two years,” the minister added.

Modi also launched two incentive schemes for the Bhim app – cashback and referral bonus – with an outlay of Rs 495 crore for six months. He said for every person introduced to the Bhim app, one will get a cashback of Rs 10+ . “If you refer 20 persons a day, you can earn Rs 200,” he added. Bhim-Aadhaar Pay, the merchant interface of Bhim app, will pave the way for digital payments using biometric data – fingerprints or iris scanners – on a trader’s device which could even be a smart phone with a biometric reader.

As first reported by TOI, there will be no need for users to have access to smart phones, internet, debit or credit cards to make digital payment to a merchant. Already, 27 major banks are on board along with 7.15 lakh merchants who will start accepting payments using Bhim-Aadhaar.