PM Narendra Modi launches Bhim-Aadhaar Pay app, allowing payment through thumb impression
NEW DELHI/NAGPUR,April15: Strongly backing the Aadhaar identity system, PM Narendra Modi on Friday launched the Bhim-Aadhaar Pay app, a system which allows payment through thumb impression.
The PM lauded telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and his team for their efforts in providing a sound ecosystem for ‘Digital India’ and asked him to get the technology patented. Modi said he had been asked by African leaders if India could help them set up similar processes in their nations.
“I congratulate Prasad and his team for their efforts in studying and analysing the best of technologies and innovations that took place worldwide and bringing in the paramount technology to provide a robust, secure and user friendly digital ecosystem for citizens,” Modi said.
“Bhim-Aadhaar is going to be a case study for reputed universities across the globe in the days to come, and will be seen as the foundation for an economic revolution in the world. I urge Ravi Shankar Prasad to get this initiative patented, as the entire world is looking forward to replicate this model in their respective countries,” the PM said at a function in Nagpur.