PM Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar meetup: share stage for the first time since return to NDA

Patna/Bihar, October 14: Inaugurating several projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore,prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Patna Bihar today. and also attend the Centenary Celebrations of Patna University.

The main Key high light of the visit is the meeting between him and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This is the first time that the two leaders are sharing the dais since Nitish Kumar rejoined NDA in July this year.

Nitish received Modi at the Patna airport on Saturday and greeted him with a red rose.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations, Modi applauded the students of the university saying, “In every state, the senior level of the civil services has officers who have studied in Patna University. In Delhi, I interact with so many officials, many of whom belong to Bihar.”

He also applauded Nitish for development in Bihar. “The commitment of Nitish Kumar ji towards the progress of Bihar is commendable,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that the Central government gives utmost importance to the development of eastern India.

Modi focussed on the need to stress on innovative learning, saying that it will help India become stronger globally. “10 private & 10 public universities will be given a fund of Rs 10,000 Crore over 5 yrs to make them world-class,” he added.

Sending out a message to the youngsters, Modi said: “As youngsters, I urge you to think about innovative solutions to the problems faced by people around you. India is a youthful nation, blessed with youthful aspirations. Our youngsters can do a lot for the nation and the world.”