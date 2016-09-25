PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya

New Delhi, Sep 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Jan Sangh ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary.

“We salute our inspiration, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary,” Modi tweeted.

Upadhyaya, a politician, philosopher, economist, sociologist, historian, journalist was born on September 25, 1916 in Uttar Pradesh. He served as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh from 1967 until his death in 1968.

