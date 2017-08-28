PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind praises PV Sindhu after Epic World Championship final

New Delhi, August 28: Prime minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind praised P.V Sindhu, the Indian badminton star made the country proud after she grabbed the silver medal at the World Badminton Championships in Glosgow, Scotland. Narendra Modi tweeted that “Well played @Pvsindhu1! We are proud of your game at the @2017BWC finals. Congratulations.” President Kovind also praised both Sindhu as well as bronze-medalist Saina Nehwal for making the country proud. He tweeted that “Well done Sindhu & Saina. India is very proud of you & your medals. Congrats to Japan’s Okuhara for an incredible victory #PresidentKovind.

The Rio Olympic silver-medalist gave it her all in the breathtaking final of the women’s singles event, but she had to eventually settle for the silver at the World Championship. In a close summit showdown that lasted for one hour and 50 minute, the longest match of the tournament so far, Sindhu lost the title 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 to Nozomi Okuhara of Japan on Sunday. It was the third medal for Sindhu in the World Championships. She had won bronze twice in the 2013 and 2014 editions.

Sindhu also became the only second Indian to reach the finals of World Championship after Saina Nehwal achieved that feat in the last edition of the tournament at Jakarta. The Hyderabadi shuttler had assured India of a silver medal with a straight games win over Chen Yufei of China in the semi-final clash.

Sindhu, who has been in a rampaging form ever since her Rio Olympics final defeat to Spain’s Carolina Marin, had earlier clinched her maiden Super Series Premier title at China Open last year before winning the India Super Series in April. She also won the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold in January. Nehwal, on the other hand, had to settle with the Bronze in Glasgow after going down 21-12, 17-21, 10-21 to Okuhara in the semi-final match of the tournament. (ANI)