PM Narendra Modi received over 13,000 suggestions for Independence Day speech

New Delhi, August 15: India today celebrates 70 years of freedom from British rule, an event that will be celebrated with the customary pomp and glory. The highlight of today’s Independence Day celebrations will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

This will be the fourth time Modi will be addressing the nation from the Red Fort, and he has promised to keep his speech to under an hour, jokingly saying on the last Mann Ki Baat episode that he has received complaints about his speeches being too long.

Modi received nearly 13,000 such ideas via the MyGov portal.

Suggestions sent by citizens on PM Modi’s Independence Day speech range from topics like defence and environment to security of women and education.