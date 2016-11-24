PM Narendra Modi will reply to Rajya Sabha debate at 12 Noon on Friday

November 24, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Nov 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the Rajya Sabha debate on demonetisation at 12 noon on Friday, according to government sources.

In all there are 28 speakers who had given their names to speak the in Rajya Sabha. Even if the chairman allots five minutes to each member, it would take more than three hours for all of them to wrap up, and a din in between could easily derail the entire process.
But the question is, will the prime minister sit through all the 28 speeches? In that case, how would he attend to urgent government tasks, wonder old-timers.
Not to forget, he also has to attend the Lok Sabha tomorrow.
Tags: ,
Related News
Tweet lands Rahul Gandhi in trouble: RS chairman Venkaiah Naidu issues privilege notice
No consensus over triple talaq bill, Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow
BJP, Congress spar over triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha
Congress MPs bowled out ‘God of Cricket’ in Rajya Sabha
Kerala JD(U) leader MP Veerendra Kumar quits Rajaysabha
Suspended Trinamool Congress MP Mukul Roy resigns from Rajya Sabha, Party
Top