PM Narendra Modi will reply to Rajya Sabha debate at 12 Noon on Friday

New Delhi, Nov 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the Rajya Sabha debate on demonetisation at 12 noon on Friday, according to government sources.

In all there are 28 speakers who had given their names to speak the in Rajya Sabha. Even if the chairman allots five minutes to each member, it would take more than three hours for all of them to wrap up, and a din in between could easily derail the entire process.

But the question is, will the prime minister sit through all the 28 speeches? In that case, how would he attend to urgent government tasks, wonder old-timers.

Not to forget, he also has to attend the Lok Sabha tomorrow.